PFL World Tournament 3: Impa Kasanganay vs. Fabian Edwards: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

The opening rounds of the PFL’s 2025 tournament are set to conclude with PFL World Tournament 3, taking place this Friday, April 18, at the Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.
The event will be headlined by a middleweight clash featuring 2023 PFL 185-pound champion Impa Kasanganay as he squares off against former two-time Bellator title challenger Fabian Edwards. Meanwhile, the co-main event will see another showdown in the 185-pound division, as former Bellator standout Dalton Rosta takes on 2022 PFL champion and $1 million season winner Sadibou Sy.
PFL World Tournament 3 full fight card
Main Card
Impa Kasanganay vs. Fabian Edwards: middleweight
Sadibou Sy vs. Dalton Rosta: middleweight
Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Marc Diakiese: lightweight
Mads Burnell vs. Jay Jay Wilson: lightweight
Preliminary Card
Brent Primus vs. Vinicius Cenci: lightweight
Josh Silveira vs. Mike Shipman: middleweight
Clay Collard vs. Alfie Davis: lightweight
Aaron Jeffery vs. Murad Ramazanov: middleweight
Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Nick Maximov: middleweight
PFL World Tournament 3 start time
The event is scheduled to kick off at approximately 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT on Friday, April 18, for viewers in the United States. For fans in the United Kingdom, the broadcast will begin at 8:00 PM GMT.
Meanwhile, the main card is expected to commence at around 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT in the U.S. For fans tuning in from the U.K., the main card broadcast will begin around 11:00 PM GMT.
PFL World Tournament 3 main event walkouts
Impa Kasanganay and Fabian Edwards are anticipated to make their walk to the cage at approximately 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT in the U.S. Meanwhile, fans in the U.K. can expect the main event walkouts to take place around 1:30 AM GMT on Saturday, April 19.
However, it’s worth noting that these timings are tentative and may vary depending on the duration of the preceding undercard bouts.