PFL World Tournament 3: Impa Kasanganay vs. Fabian Edwards: Live round-by-round updates 

Impa Kasanganay returns to middleweight for the PFL World Tournament quarterfinals after a rollercoaster run at 205 pounds. The 2023 light heavyweight champ looked dominant but was violently halted by Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in the finals last November.
Now back at 185 pounds, he’s eyeing redemption and a fresh tournament run. He will take on Edwards, who's coming off a tough stretch, having lost twice to Johnny Eblen.
Edwards has faced elite opposition, including a win over Gegard Mousasi, and knows how to grind through three hard rounds. His technical grappling and long-range striking give him the tools to frustrate opponents, especially ones like Kasanganay who thrive on rhythm and forward pressure.
Kasanganay may pack more power, but Edwards brings experience against top-tier middleweights. Both fighters have bounced between highs and lows, and this fight feels like a must-win crossroads for their careers.
The 2025 PFL World Tournament 3 takes place on Friday, April 18. The preliminary card begins at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the prelims live on ESPN+, while the main card will air on ESPN.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates from the Impa Kasanganay vs. Fabian Edwards clash:
Round 1