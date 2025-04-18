PFL World Tournament 3: Sadibou Sy vs. Dalton Rosta: Live round-by-round updates

Sadibou Sy, the 2022 PFL welterweight champ, returns to the cage to take on Dalton Rosta in the quarterfinals of the 2025 PFL middleweight tournament.
This is a classic striker-versus-wrestler clash, with Sy’s rangy, sniper-like kickboxing set to face the relentless grind of the 9-1 American powerhouse. Rosta’s only career loss was a unanimous decision setback against Aaron Jeffery, but he’s never been stopped and never been submitted.
Sy, meanwhile, has reinvented himself across weight classes. He’s already claimed a PFL title and aims to add another in a new division. For Rosta, this fight marks his PFL debut and a chance to make a statement on a global stage.
The 2025 PFL World Tournament 3 takes place on Friday, April 18. The preliminary card begins at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the prelims live on ESPN+, while the main card will air on ESPN.
