PFL World Tournament 6: Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Kevin Lee is in the books. The PFL even took place at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, and featured the semi-final bouts in the lightweight, bantamweight and women's flyweight divisions.

In the main event, Gadzhi Rabadanov made quick work of former UFC veteran Kevin Lee as it took only 2:37 for him to earn a first-round TKO win. With the win, Rabadanov books his place in the PFL World Tournament finals. He will take on Alfie Davis, who earned his spot after a unanimous decision win over Brent Primus.

In the co-main event, Liz Carmouche earned a dominant unanimous decision over Elora Dana to advance to the women's flyweight finals, where she will take on Jena Bishop. Bishop earned her spot with an impressive submission win over Ekaterina Shakalova earlier in the night.

Finally, the bantamweight finals were set as Justin Wetzell earned a unanimous decision over Mando Gutierrez in the main card opener and will now take on Marcirley Alves, who also earned a unanimous decision over Jake Hadley.

PFL World Championship 6: Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Kevin Lee event brings clarity to bantamweight division

The fallout of PFL World Championship 6: Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Kevin Lee provided more clarity to the PFL's bantamweight division.

Former Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix's departure left a void in the division, however PFL now have matchups and contenders in place going forward. Justin Wetzell and Marcirley Alves will compete in the bantamweight tournament finals. In addition, next week's PFL World Tournament event will feature a bantamweight clash between Raufeon Stots and former champion Sergio Pettis.

The winner of Pettis vs. Stots could very well fight the bantamweight tournament winner to crown a PFL bantamweight champion should the promotion decide to go in that direction.

Check out the PFL World Tournament 6: Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Kevin Lee full results below.

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Kevin Lee full results

Main Card:

Main event: Lightweight - Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Kevin Lee via first-round TKO

Co-main event: Women's flyweight - Liz Carmouche def. Elora Dana via unanimous decision

Lightweight - Archie Colgan def. Mansour Barnaoui via unanimous decision

Bantamweight - Marcirley Alves def. Jake Hadley via unanimous decision

Lightweight - Alfie Davis def. Brent Primus via unanimous decision

Bantamweight - Justin Wetzell def. Mando Gutierrez via unanimous decision

Early Card:

Women's flyweight - Jena Bishop def. Ekaterina Shakalova via second-round submission

Bantamweight - Magomed Magomedov def. Sarvarjon Khamidov via unanimous decision

Lightweight - Vinicius Cenci def. Antonio Caruso via first-round submission

Lightweight - Darragh Kelly def. Mike Hamel via third-round submission

Women's flyweight - Ilara Joanne def. Saray Orozco via unanimous decision

Welterweight - Nick Meck def. Alan Domingues via first-round submission

Check out full highlights from Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Kevin Lee below:

