"Phenomenal work from the doctor" - Johnny Eblen's rapid healing of nasty forehead gash stuns fans

Fans were left stunned after Johnny Eblen posted an update on his rapid recovery after sustaining a nasty cut during his middleweight title defense against Fabian Edwards at Bellator 299.

The reigning Bellator middleweight champion took to his Instagram account, posting a before and after photo of the nasty cut after the fight and how it has healed since then. He mentioned that the quick recovery is comparable to that of the Marvel comic character Wolverine.

He wrote:

"Hatchet wound update.. still beautiful...healing like wolverine in this bish!"

It has been a remarkable recovery, especially considering that Johnny Eblen's fight took place less than two weeks ago. Fans were stunned as they reacted to the progress from how the cut originally looked and complimented the doctor for the great work, writing:

"Holy crap. Phenomenal work from the doctor" [@trifilingtroglodyte - Instagram]

"That doctor is a magician" [@adonis60kg - Instagram]

"Should’ve just left it for Halloween" [@lou.ellery - Instagram]

"Dammm...at least it healed very quickly" [@01_sufyaang - Instagram]

"Looks like you headbutt a knife damn bruh" [@trtfeed - Instagram]

"Dang bro ! What a recovery" [@jamespective - Instagram]

Instagram comments

It remains to be seen how long Johnny Eblen will be out of action as there is still uncertainty surrounding the future of Bellator and its potential sale to the PFL.

Johnny Eblen opens up about his dislike for Colby Covington

Johnny Eblen recently opened up about his dislike for Colby Covington and noted that he never really interacted with him when they were teammates at American Top Team.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, the reigning Bellator middleweight champion brought up that the former UFC title challenger wasn't a very good teammate. He mentioned that he never felt drawn to 'Chaos' like other teammates and that he's not a good person, saying:

"Colby [Covington] just sucks, man. I just don't like him. He's not a great person...I've had a lot of weird run-ins with him. He's always gave off this weird energy to me. I just never felt drawn to the guy, I trained with him a few times, sparred with him a few times way back in the day when he was at ATT. Just didn't feel like a teammate."