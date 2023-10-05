"Damn that’s wild" - Derek Brunson signs with PFL, set to compete in light heavyweight division, fans react

Derek Brunson has signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

The veteran middleweight fighter and the UFC went their separate ways last month. Brunson had a scheduled bout against Roman Dolidze on November 11 at Madison Square Garden for UFC 295, but his departure from the organization changed things. Following his release from the UFC, 'The One' took to X (formerly Twitter) to bring up his previous challenge to Jake Paul, who is also affiliated with the PFL.

Derek Brunson's manager, Ali Abdelaziz from Dominance MMA, confirmed that the 39-year-old American has inked a deal with the PFL and will be part of their upcoming $1 million light heavyweight tournament, scheduled to kick off in 2024. Abdelaziz shared this development in an interview with 'The Schmo' on Thursday, though he didn't disclose the exact date for Brunson's promotional debut or reveal any potential opponents.

Check out Abdelaziz's comments below:

The announcement of Brunson's transition from the octagon to the PFL smart cage garnered a diverse range of reactions from fans.

"Pretty perfect for Derek, belt otw"

"Let’s go Brunson! Get that bag!"

"PFL had to have a competent old guy for Jake Paul to fight"

"Damn that’s wild. Let’s get it👊🏽"

"Dudes small for middleweight, what"

"Good for Brunson. Hope that man makes a lot of dough."

Ali Abdelaziz weighs in on Derek Brunson's release from the UFC

Ali Abdelaziz shared his perspective on Derek Brunson's departure from the UFC.

The MMA manager provided a statement to MMA Fighting last month, conveying Brunson's appreciation for the opportunities he had been given during his 11-year tenure with the organization:

"Derek Brunson has been under the UFC umbrella for 11 years. He had an amazing career there. The last seven years he’s been in the top 10 rankings. The UFC was amazing to him there, helped shape who he is today and I’m very grateful for the opportunity he was given. He has to move on and looking forward to what comes next for him."

Brunson joined the UFC in 2012 following the dissolution of Strikeforce and has been an active contender in the UFC's 185-pound division. 'The One' accumulated a 14-7 record in the octagon, featuring two separate five-fight win streaks that propelled him to the cusp of title contention.