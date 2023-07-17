Phetjeeja reacts to Lara Fernandez’s protest of early stoppage: “It's up to the referee”

ONE rising star Phetjeeja registered her fastest win yet in ONE Championship, annihilating the spectacular Lara Fernandez in just 26 seconds at ONE Fight Night 12 last weekend.

However, it didn’t come without controversy. Shortly after referee Olivier Coste halted the bout, ‘Pizza Power’ and her camp protested the stoppage, claiming it was premature.

While trapped near the ring ropes during Phetjeeja’s unrelenting fight-ending barrage, the former interim atomweight Muay Thai world title challenger was still on her feet and had her guard up.

Phetjeeja, though, saw it otherwise. The 21-year-old prodigy argued that the Spanish sensation turned her back and was no longer intelligently defending herself.

‘The Queen’ addressed Fernadez’s protest in her post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post:

“Well, in my perspective, when I was like throwing punches at her, she also kind of like collapsed a little bit and then she turned her back.”

She continued:

“So I was thinking maybe they were just trying to save, you know how the fighters are like just to prevent further damage. So it could be a right decision like, I don't know, but it's also up to the referee.”

Watch 'The Queen’s SCMP interview in its entirety:

Phetjeeja did stagger Fernandez with a pin-point right cross to the temple just seconds into their three-round bout. The Lone Wolf Fight Team affiliate was forced to retreat in the corner where she suffered more punishment that led to her demise.

It was pretty evident that Fernandez was simply in survival mode at the time and was even unable to return fire.

Watch the final moments of the fight and see for yourself:

Do you think the referee made the right call?

