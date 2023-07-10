Phetjeeja vows not to underestimate Lara Fernandez: “I’m confident, but I will not be cocky”

Muay Thai rising star Phetjeeja is not the type to rest on her laurels.

The 21-year-old Thai phenom has introduced herself big time to ONE’s global audience following back-to-back ferocious knockouts at ONE Friday Fights. Those victories earned her a $100,000 ONE Championship contract and a spot on the promotion’s seventh Amazon card of the year.

Standing across the ring from Phetjeeja will be the gutsy Lara Fernandez at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video on July 14 at the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

With over 200 professional fights to her name, Phetjeeja has indeed seen it all in her promising career. Still, she’ll approach her matchup with Fernandez with extreme caution, despite having the utmost confidence in her abilities.

‘The Queen’ told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

“I’m confident, but I will not be cocky. I will not underestimate the opponent because we both are hungry for the win.”

While Fernandez might not have as many career fights as her opponent, she’s also been there against stiff competition.

The former ISKA world champion put up a courageous stand against reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd in her promotional debut at ONE 159 last year.

After coming up short against ‘JT’, Fernandez bounced back with a sensational performance against Dangkongfah Banchamek at ONE 164.

With both fighters looking to secure a date with reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, all gloves are expected to be off this coming Friday. Phetjeeja will do everything in her power to be the one with her hand raised by the end of the evening.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch this high-stakes Muay Thai showdown, along with the rest of the ONE Fight Night 12 card, free of charge.

