Phetjeeja shares admiration for mom-champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Undisputed ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is indeed an inspiration for female fighters across the globe.

Even her potential future challenger, Phetjeeja, is in awe of just how sensational the Brazilian mom-champ truly is.

The Muay Thai rising star, who has put the entire division on notice following back-to-back knockout victories, recently talked about her admiration for Rodrigues:

“Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is so strong and tough. After she came back [from pregnancy], she is much stronger and sharper,” she told ONE Championship.

Almost three years on the shelf is indeed a lengthy period to be out in the fight game, but Rodrigues showed no signs of ring rust whatsoever against Janet Todd last March.

The 25-year-old unified the atomweight belts at ONE Fight Night 8, where she unleashed a violent five-round beatdown on her sensational American opponent.

As far as Phetjeeja is concerned, Rodrigues’ time off during her pregnancy only further sharpened her skills in the “Art of Eight Limbs”.

However, despite her affinity for the Phuket Fight Club star, Phetjeeja also made it clear that she wants to share the Circle with Rodrigues and get a crack at her 26 pounds of solid gold.

To do so, the 21-year-old phenom must first handle business against Lara Fernandez at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs Khalilov on Prime Video on July 14.

Phetjeeja, who earned a $100,000 ONE Championship contract following two sensational KO wins at ONE Friday Fights, will figure in her first Prime Video card.

A win over ‘Pizza Power’ will indeed be a huge feather on her cap and might as well be her ticket to a sought-after date with Rodrigues.

Will 'The Queen' pass the biggest test of her budding career so far? Don’t miss ONE Fight Night 12 inside Lumpinee Stadium on July 14 to find out.

The entire card will air live on US Primetime, free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

