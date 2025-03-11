Phetjeeja wants to clear out the atomweight ranks first before thinking of two-division glory: “A no-no for now”

ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom has her sights set on firmly ruling the atomweight division, and she's keeping her focus on one goal at a time. While whispers of two-division glory are growing louder, 'The Queen' is firmly planting her feet where she stands.

"There might be an opportunity in the future, but it's no-no for now," she told ONE Championship. "I want to focus on the 115 lbs division first, both in kickboxing and Muay Thai rules. This weight class is the most suitable for me. I can stay here for a long time."

With a staggering 208-6 fight record and a six-fight promotional win streak, Phetjeeja is steadily but surely carving her way through the atomweight division, and she intends to clear out the competition before looking elsewhere.

Phetjeeja eyes double-champ status, "been wanting" to dethrone Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for atomweight Muay Thai throne

That said, it doesn't mean 'The Queen' Phetjeeja isn't thinking about more gold - just not in another weight class. More gold is always good, and her next goal is the Muay Thai crown currently held by Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

"I have been eyeing the Muay Thai gold for a year now. I want to have the chance to meet Allycia, the champion, as well. I have been wanting to challenge her for a long time."

Rodrigues, the reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion, has made waves as one of the atomweight division's most dangerous fighters, taking the crown from Stamp Fairtex in her promotional debut. But Phetjeeja believes it's high time to get her off her high horse, and she'll be the one to do it... later.

For now, Phetjeeja is locked in on her upcoming title defense against Kana Morimoto in ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang on March 23. ONE 172 features five title fights and will take place in the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Fans in Canada and North America can watch live via watch.onefc.com.

