Phetjeeja will pounce on the knockout if opportunity comes vs Lara Fernandez

Muay Thai prodigy Phetjeeja is determined to stick to her game plan when she meets dangerous two-time ISKA kickboxing champion Lara Fernandez this Friday night.

The 21-year-old Thai standout has already made a name for herself in the promotion’s Friday Fights series inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, scoring back-to-back knockouts against Fani Peloumpi and Ines Pilutti. Next, ‘The Queen’ will attempt to add another highlight-reel victory over the always dangerous Lara Fernandez at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video.

While she hopes to add another impressive KO to her resume, Phetjeeja knows that the most important thing is sticking to the game plan and taking what Fernandez gives her inside the ring:

“I just want to fight according to my game plan. I can’t say I will knock her out, but if the chance comes, I will take it, for sure,” Phetjeeja told ONE Championship.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship How will "The Queen's" talents hold up against Lara Fernandez on July 14 at ONE Fight Night 12 on



| Friday at 8PM ET/5PM PT

Watch Live on Prime amazon.com/ofn12

Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries Phetjeeja is on a ROLLHow will "The Queen's" talents hold up against Lara Fernandez on July 14 at ONE Fight Night 12 on @PrimeVideo #ONEFightNight12 | Friday at 8PM ET/5PM PTWatch Live on PrimeLive TV broadcast in 170+ countries Phetjeeja is on a ROLL 👀 How will "The Queen's" talents hold up against Lara Fernandez on July 14 at ONE Fight Night 12 on @PrimeVideo?#ONEFightNight12 | Friday at 8PM ET/5PM PT🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch Live on Prime 👉 amazon.com/ofn12🌍 Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries https://t.co/6r0T2ebLFs

With 204 career wins to her credit, Phetjeeja is one of the brightest prospects in women’s Muay Thai. Making her Prime Video debut this Friday night, ‘The Queen’ will look to present herself to the world and potentially snag a ONE world title opportunity.

Of course, that will be much easier said than done against Lara Fernandez. Affectionately known as ‘Pizza Power,’ Fernandez already has a laundry list of accomplishments, including two ISKA kickboxing titles and she is also a former WBC Muay Thai world champion.

Fernandez plans on adding 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold to her collection, but she will first need to go through one of the most experienced female Muay Thai practitioners in the world.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

Poll : 0 votes