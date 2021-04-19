Photo: Floyd Mayweather shows off new hairstyle in Miami

Floyd Mayweather has shown some variations of his bald look in the past, but none of these styles resembled what he sported in Miami recently.

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather abandoned his age-old faded bald look as he appeared with a head full of hair at the South Miami beach.

In addition to a full head of hair, Floyd Mayweather also sported a beard, a look that is drastically different from his usual facial hair experiments. Floyd Mayweather took to Instagram to share a photo of himself, smiling for the cameras in a fancy suit.

The boxing community flooded the comments section of Floyd Mayweather's post. as everyone offered their two cents on Floyd's new hairstyle.

Even though this is not the first time that 'Money' has come out with a new look, the stark difference to his previous looks appears to have left fans astounded. While some congratulated Mayweather on the new look, others could not believe the boxer had grown hair.

Many didn't hesitate to declare with hundred percent certainty that the legendary boxer had undergone a hair transplant.

What are the other hairstyles that Floyd Mayweather has sported in the past?

Advertisement

Floyd Mayweather's experiments with hairstyles has largely been limited to various bald looks with different facial hairstyles. For example, in December 2020, Floyd Mayweather posted a selfie wherein he was sporting a classic goatee-mustache combination along with a 5 o'clock shadow.

The undefeated legend, who has a professional boxing record of 50-0, is expected to face YouTuber Logan Paul this year. Although a date and venue has yet to be fixed for the event, Paul asserted that the fight is still on. In fact, after his brother Jake Paul knocked former MMA fighter Ben Askren inside the first round of their boxing bout, Logan Paul warned Floyd Mayweather of a similar fate.