In the latest of the troll saga of the younger Paul brother, 'The Problem Child' decided to band together with Jorge Masvidal to take aim at a former opponent of theirs - Ben Askren.

Jorge Masvidal appeared on the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, and Paul decided to troll Ben Askren by taking a picture of his hand and Masvidal's knee. The picture is an obvious throwback to the two fighters knocking out Askren.

Jake Paul posted the picture with the following caption:

"Yo, Ben Askren. [Do] you recognize anything in this photo?"

Ben Askren faced Jorge Masvidal in his second outing with the UFC at UFC 239. While people expected Masvidal to come into the fight guns blazing, one could never imagine that 'Gamebred' would knock 'Funky' out within five seconds of the opening bell.

Askren, who had never been finished or beaten in his career before, was on the receiving end of one of the most brutal finishes in UFC history.

Masvidal only needed 5 seconds for the fastest KO ever back at UFC 239

Following his loss to 'Gamebred', Askren fought once more against Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night 162. This time, after three back-and-forth rounds, Askren was put to sleep by Maia via rear-naked choke. Following his second career loss, Ben Askren retired from the sport of MMA altogether.

Ben Askren was never the same after his brutal loss to Jorge Masvidal

A prime Askren could have made serious strides in the UFC, and could have even fought for a championship had he joined the organization earlier. Askren's reluctance to see eye-to-eye with Dana White was the reason that 'Funky' didn't join the UFC earlier.

'Funky' finally made his foray into the UFC in 2019, as part of a historic exchange between the USA-based MMA promotion and ONE Championship of South-East Asia - where Askren was brought into the UFC in exchange for Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez fighting in the Asian promotion.

When 'Funky' joined the UFC, many fans thought that he would continue his dominance, the way he did in ONE Championship and Bellator. Askren seemed supremely confident in his skills on the microphone, and quickly got to work getting under people's skins.

Naturally, Askren went after everyone in his 170-pound weight class, eventually taking shots at 'Gamebred'. Having grown up in the streets of Miami, Jorge Masvidal didn't take too kindly to Askren's witty jabs. Masvidal showed such an eagerness to hurt Askren, the scale of what he was feeling could only be summed up after the infamous UFC 239 knockout.

Askren was never able to recover from the loss, losing to Demian Maia in his next fight, and getting KO'd by Jake Paul in his boxing debut.

Micky Green’s Tips @_MickyGreenTips

• Fastest ever KO loss against Masvidal

• Loses to Demian Maia via submission



Ben Askren's UFC career has not gone to plan.

