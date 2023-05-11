PHOTO: Massive difference in the physique of UFC Charlotte fighter spotted after moving down from welterweight to lightweight

Photos of UFC Charlotte fighter Pete Rodriguez have surfaced on Twitter, showing a remarkable change in physique. The fighter, who moves down from weltweight (170 lbs) to lightweight (155 lbs) at UFC Charlotte, can be seen looking completely different in a before-and-after comparison.

User @Bendaman2001 shared the picture, tweeting:

"Big difference in the physique of Pete Rodriguez coming down from welterweight to lightweight."

Check out the tweet here:

The topic of weight has always been central to the sport of MMA. Fighters often move up and down weight classes and in some cases, are able to perform much better.

Many fighters are also known to cut an incredible amount of weight, which has, in some instances, adversely affected them. Alex Pereira, Deiveson Figuereido, Yoel Romero and Khabib Nurmagomedov are just a few of the fighters that have been known to cut a ton of weight.

Short notice fights may also cause fighters to cut an incredible amount of weight in a really short time frame. Pete Rodriguez, however, appears to have chosen to drop down in weight classes, and looks to be well on his way to making weight at 155 lbs.

UFC Charlotte fighter is 1-1 in his last two fights

Pete 'Dead Game' Rodriguez is dropping down to lightweight on the back of a win at welterweight. He will face Natan Levy at UFC Charlotte on May 13.

In his most recent outing in the octagon, Rodriguez knocked out Mike Jackson in the very first round. Jackson is a fairly well-known name, as he had previously faced the popular WWE superstar, CM Punk in the octagon. This win put Rodriguez on the map.

Prior to his win over Jackson, Rodriguez faced surging Australian, Jack Della Maddalena in his UFC debut. In a short notice bout, Rodriguez was finished by Della Maddalena in the first round.

Check out the finish here:

Pete Rodriguez is a veteran of Jorge Masvidal's iKON Fighting Championship. 'Dead Game' went 4-0 under iKON banners, winning all of his fights by knockout. To this date, Rodriguez is yet to see a second round. All his fights, including his losses, have ended within the first round.

