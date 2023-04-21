PHOTO: Paddy Pimblett and fellow UFC star pose in front of mural created in their honor

UFC stars Paddy Pimblett and 'Meatball' Molly McCann were seen on Twitter posing next to a mural painted in their honor in their hometown of Liverpool, England.

Check out this picture of Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann posing with their mural:

Amy Kaplan @PhotoAmy33 Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann visit a mural in their honor in Liverpool Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann visit a mural in their honor in Liverpool https://t.co/toDY9g8u3f

The mural depicts the two in their fighting attire, with the caption "Our People, Our City, Our Heart." It also has their names to acknowledge their contributions to the local MMA scene in Liverpool.

Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett has become a surging superstar and has put on exciting performances in the cage. Moreover, his abilities on the mic have propelled him to stardom. He's known for his brash and outspoken personality.

While his callouts have become very popular, Pimblett's decision to take a stand in favor of men's mental health has also won him a lot of fans. After beating Jordan Leavitt at UFC London, he gave a heartfelt speech on the importance of mental health for men:

"There's a stigma in this world that men can't talk. Listen, if you're a man and you got a weight on your shoulders and then only way you can solve it is by killing yourselves, please speak to someone."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's post-fight speech here:

This reaction came after a friend of his took his own life. The speech had such an impact that it also got immortalized in the form of a mural in the U.K.

Check out another Pimblett mural here:

Paddy Pimblett last beat Jared Gordon by decision, yet to announce his comeback fight

Pimblett was last seen in the octagon when he faced Jared 'The Flash' Gordon at UFC 282 on December 10th, 2022. Although the fight was very close, Pimblett won a unanimous decision.

Many fans and experts believe he was gifted with the decision, seeing as he was the UFC's posterboy, so to speak. In a very close fight, many believed Gordon deserved the nod. Since then, Pimblett's next fight hasn't been announced.

It has been rumored that he will face Drew Dober next. Dober has been on a tear and is riding a three-fight win streak. An exciting stand-up fighter with a great chin, he might be the perfect opponent for Paddy Pimblett's return to the octagon.

MMA FIGHT UNIVERSE @fight_universe Drew Dober who is currently riding the momentum of three back-to-back TKO finishes is rumored to be Paddy Pimblett's next opponent targeted for #UFC288 Drew Dober who is currently riding the momentum of three back-to-back TKO finishes is rumored to be Paddy Pimblett's next opponent targeted for #UFC288. https://t.co/AMOCnVKhBl

