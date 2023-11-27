PHOTO: Paige VanZant shows off new tattoo in backless snap

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant recently showed off her new tattoo in a backless snap.

In a recent Instagram post shared by Tatu Panda, a renowned tattoo artist with almost half a million followers on the platform, VanZant was seen flaunting her new back tattoo. As the post shows, the former UFC fighter now has a tattoo of dueling tigers on her back.

Take a look at the post below:

Paige VanZant was released from the UFC back in 2020. Following this, she went on to sign a four-fight contract with BKFC. However, VanZant has competed just twice under the promotion so far, with her last bout dating back to July 2021.

Moreover, '12 Gauge' even transitioned to the world of pro wrestling by making her AEW debut in September 2021. However, VanZant hasn't been a part of AEW's shows since May 2022.

It is worth noting that Paige VanZant is one of the top models on the exclusive content-sharing platform OnlyF*ns.

Paige VanZant spotted training with a WWE legend

As mentioned earlier, Paige VanZant hasn't been seen in action in over a year. However, it looks like she might be gearing up for a return to the world of pro wrestling. Having already claimed that she misses wrestling and is open to appearing in AEW again, VanZant was recently spotted training with a WWE legend.

VanZant linked up with the former leader of The Brood, Gangrel, who currently works as a head trainer at a pro-wrestling training facility named Coastal Championship Wrestling.

While nothing is confirmed at the moment, this could mean an in-ring return sometime in the near future. Moreover, VanZant is also open to taking up an MMA fight. During a fan interaction on Instagram, the former UFC fighter spoke about how she will fight when she feels that she is "mentally and physically prepared."

She said:

"Training to have fun, to get better and learn. And then once I feel, like I’m desperate to fight - which I do really want to - but once I feel like I’m mentally and physically prepared, then I’m going to take a fight. I don’t want to just take a fight because I want to. I want to really feel it in my body, that I’m ready. So, it’s coming though. I am working really hard."