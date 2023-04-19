Professional Brazilian jiu-jitsu athlete and MMA fighter Tabatha Ricci recently shared a disturbing Instagram direct message (DM). The message came from a fan who made an inappropriate and creepy request to buy her used shorts.

In the DM, the unidentified fan asked Ricci,

"How much for the used shorts?".

Ricci's decision to share the DM publicly highlights the uncomfortable reality that many athletes, especially female athletes, often face online harassment and objectification from fans or followers.

Tabatha Ricci has an impressive professional record in MMA, with 8 wins, including one knockout and three submissions, along with two first-round finishes. Since her debut in the promotion back in 2021, 'Baby Shark' has been on a three-fight winning streak, showcasing her skills and dedication to her sport.

Tabatha Ricci eager for ranking after an impressive win over Jessica Penne

Tabatha Ricci is currently focused on her career as a UFC women's strawweight contender.

After her recent win over Jessica Penne with a second-round submission at UFC 285, Ricci expressed her desire to be ranked in the UFC rankings. She believes that her three consecutive wins, especially the victory over Penne, make her deserving of a ranking in the division.

"I just had a go since, like, last year to be ranked. I think now, I deserve (to be ranked) since I’ve got three wins straight, especially over Jessica. I don’t have specific names. Whatever my managers and UFC think is going to be good for me, I’m just waiting for the call. I’m ready. That’s my lifestyle."

"That’s what I do every day. I love what I do. I just can’t wait to go back to the gym. I always want to be active. It was not my fault that my opponents pull out. So if my body allows me to fight, I’m here to go.”[via. MMAJunkie]

Ricci mentioned that she has been training diligently and is ready for any opportunity that the UFC and her managers provide her with. She does not have specific names in mind for her next opponents, but she trusts her team to make the best decisions for her career.

