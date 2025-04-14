Photo: Top MMA coach, currently at a crossroads with Sean Strickland, delighted over seeing Joe Rogan "twice" at UFC 314

Joe Rogan was a fixture in the post-fight festivities of Erick Nicksick, a high-profile coaches from Xtreme Couture. UFC 314 featured two of his fighters emerging victorious, with Nicksick taking to his Instagram story with a collage of selfies he and his team took with Rogan, the latter of whom interviewed his fighters.

On the preliminary card, Nicksick served as a coach and cornerman for MMA veteran Dan Ige, who TKO'd Sean Woodson at featherweight. He also cornered another featherweight pupil in Julian Erosa, who TKO'd the ultra-tough Darren Elkins.

As a celebration of his team's success, Nicksick said the following:

"Always nice to see Joe twice."

A screenshot of Eric Nicksick's Instagram story, reposted by Joe Rogan

Ige's win over Woodson was not without controversy, though. He stunned the towering featherweight in round three, before pouncing with combinations. While Woodson was never out or past the point of recovery, he absorbed too many unanswered shots for the referee's liking, prompting the stoppage.

It was a questionable TKO that sparked yet another conversation about early stoppages in the MMA fandom. Meanwhile, Erosa needed just four minutes to TKO Elkins, a veteran who has competed against top-tier competition like two-time UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Nicksick will be pleased with his team's success, given his well-known disappointment over Sean Strickland's performance at UFC 312, when 'Tarzan' failed to recapture his middleweight title against Dricus du Plessis. The loss itself wasn't the issue for Nicksick. Instead, it was Strickland's performance.

Strickland refused to follow any corner advice, never deviating from his limited jab-and-teep bag of tricks. This frustrated Nicksick, who blasted Strickland in the media afterward, to which the ex-middleweight champion responded by revealing that he may not have Nicksick in his corner again.

Joe Rogan witnessed history at UFC 314

At UFC 314, Joe Rogan served as the centerpiece of the three-man commentary team alongside Jon Anik and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier. The group watched as Alexander Volkanovski made history by becoming the first-ever fighter over the age of 35 to capture a UFC title in the lighter divisions.

He did so by defeating the dangerous Diego Lopes in a highly competitive bout that saw the Australian star use the full breadth of his legendary skill-set to score a unanimous decision win, further cementing his status as one of the greatest featherweights of all time.

