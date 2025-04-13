"He takes 12 shots to the head," "Worst stoppage I've ever seen" - Fan outrage erupts as Dan Ige snaps losing streak at UFC 314 with "criminal" TKO

Controversy erupted at UFC 314 during a featherweight clash between Dan Ige and Sean Woodson. The two individuals competed in a three-round clash in the prelims of the card, which took place on April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

'50K' emerged victorious in the encounter as he scored a knockout victory in the third round. With the win, Ige broke his two-fight losing streak in the UFC.

Check out the finish below:

The fight became a topic of discussion in the MMA community as many objected to how the bout ended. Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the contest.

One fan disagreed with the stoppage, arguing that Woodson was getting back up on his feet.

"Stopping a fight when someone is standing back up is criminal."

Another individual described it as the worst fight stoppage they had witnessed in the sport.

"Worst stoppage I've ever seen."

But not all the responses were negative. There were some who defended the stoppage, saying that Woodson was not doing enought to protect himself.

"He take 12 shots to the head without defending himself."

"50 shots unanswered in the last minute, didn't defend himself on 30 of them. Would have been funny if the [referee] had let him fully step up at the end there and get the uppercut from Ige to actually knock him out though. If he's fine with taking brain damage, let him."

Check out a compilation of some of the fan reactions below:

MMA fans react to Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson [Image courtesy: Getty]

The stoppage caused several of MMA fighters to also react on social media. Henry Cejudo, Derek Brunson and Terrence McKinney were some of the names who reacted to the stoppage on social media.

Check out a compilation of some fighter reactions below:

