Photos: UFC bantamweight star 'Suga' Sean O'Malley gets a tattoo of him shooting a basketball on his neck

Rising UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley got his neck tattooed with an image of him shooting a basketball. 'Suga' is fond of tattoos, as is evident from the artwork on his body.

Romeo Lacoste, Sean O'Malley's tattoo artist, posted pictures on his Instagram channel showing off his work on O'Malley's neck with the caption:

"VICTORY Tattoo!! for @sugaseanmma.. had the pleasure of knocking this piece out (no pun intended) thanks for coming in and the good time. More to come soon! Only at @thecaliforniadream"

This came after Sean O'Malley got a tattoo from the rapper '6ix9ine' earlier this month. Daniel Hernandez, also known by his stage name 'Tekashi 69', was seen in a video with the needle in his hand, putting his artistic side to work on O'Malley. 'Suga' looked delighted to have been worked on by the famous rap artist.

Sean O'Malley's last outing was against debutant Kris Moutinho at UFC 264. After putting on a striking clinic, 'Suga' called out some of the fighters he'd like to face before the end of 2021.

O'Malley called out Cody Garbrandt, Petr Yan, Dominick Cruz, and Rob Font in the post-fight interview at UFC 264.

“Cody Garbrandt hasn’t won a fight since 2012. Petr Yan is petrified. Dominick Cruz is ducking me. Rob Font where you at?" said Sean O'Malley”

Cody Garbrandt, Petr Yan, Dominick Cruz and Rob Font. Sean O'Malley called them all out in his post fight interview. #UFC264pic.twitter.com/KtsoGPVKRI — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 11, 2021

Sean O'Malley landed the most significant strikes in a bantamweight fight in UFC history against Kris Moutinho

The 'Suga Show' was on full blast at UFC 264. O'Malley landed 230 significant strikes across three rounds. He landed 77 in the first, 70 in the second, and 83 in the third before referee Herb Dean called a stop to the fight.

The fight was eventually stopped due to Moutinho being unable to defend himself, although still on his feet. Kris Moutinho absorbed all the damage and still came forward to land one big blow on O'Malley.

Moutinho's UFC debut marked a success story even in defeat. He gained a legion of followers and was shown tremendous respect by the MMA community for his toughness and durability.

Most significant strikes EVER landed in a bantamweight fight by @SugaSeanMMA at #UFC264 😳



R1 - 7️⃣7️⃣

R2 - 7️⃣0️⃣

R3 - 8️⃣3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/oX8UILtIxQ — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 12, 2021

Sean O'Malley also holds other records like highest significant strikes accuracy, highest significant strikes landed per minute, and highest striking differential.

Check out the UFC official record book and Sean O'Malley's stats here.

