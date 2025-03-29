Photo: Veteran Hollywood actor acknowledges 'bud' Dana White for "doing well", sharing a snap of the UFC CEO on Forbes cover

Dana White's recent Instagram story showcased a notable Hollywood star's words of appreciation for getting featured on the cover of Forbes magazine's latest edition. The 57-year-old cinema icon viewed this achievement as a result of White's professional brilliance.

Ad

The Hollywood veteran in the discussion, Josh Brolin, is renowned for delivering blockbusters like 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Deadpool 2', and others. Lately, Brolin added an Instagram story holding the latest edition of Forbes magazine close to himself. His pose clarified his intention of endorsing the White-featuring edition of Forbes.

White reciprocated Brolin's wholesome gesture by sharing the picture shared by the 57-year-old. It showcased how the Santa Monica native labeled White a "bud" along with perceiving that his success in the professional field led him to this achievement:

Ad

Trending

"My bud @danawhite [Dana White's Instagram username] is doing well, apparently"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Dana White's Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @danawhite on Instagram]

Dana White'a giveaway for UFC fans after being featured on the cover of Forbes magazine

Dana White opened up about getting featured on the cover of Forbes magazine as soon as the edition was released earlier this month.

Ad

The UFC head honcho also intended to share his pleasure with the community by announcing a giveaway for his fans. White posted a reel, informing that one fan and a guest would have a chance to watch an event live in the UFC Apex, while 10 others would receive signed copies of the Forbes magazine featuring White. The Instagram reel was captioned:

"Enter to win a trip to Vegas to watch a fight at the APEX and win a PSA graded signed copy of the magazine! Watch the @forbes YouTube and enter [the] in the link in bio"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.