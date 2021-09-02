Photo: When MLB star Alex Bregman met Conor McGregor backstage at UFC 205

Conor McGregor is possibly the biggest star to come out of the MMA world. One of the perks of being talented and popular is that you get a chance to meet other talented and successful people. That exact thing happened to the Irishman when he got to meet baseball player Alex Bregman backstage after the UFC 205 event.

You can see a picture of the two sports personalities embracing below:

'A-Breg' is part of the Houston Astros team in Major League Baseball (MLB). The 27-year-old played his first MLB match in July 2016.

The baseball star seemed appreciative of Conor McGregor. He even quoted one of the Irishman's most iconic lines in an interview:

"It's just a special time and we're gonna soak in this experience because, like you said, it doesn't happen all the time but [at] the same time, we're on a mission too. We're here to win. We didn't come to take part. As Conor McGregor said, we didn't come to take part in this. We came to take over," said Alex Bregman.

Alex Bregman: "We're on a mission too. We're here to win. We didn't come to take part. As Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) said, we didn't come to take part in this. We came to take over." #Astros pic.twitter.com/wotOZwmG9g — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 24, 2017

Conor McGregor made history at UFC 205 by becoming the first simultaneous two-division UFC champion

UFC 205 took place in November 2016. it was the inaugural UFC event at the prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York. The card was headlined by a championship bout between Conor McGregor and Eddie Alvarez.

After running through the 145-pound division and having two back-to-back wars with Nate Diaz, McGregor jumped up in competition and decided to go after the UFC lightweight title. At the time, the 155-pound gold was held by 'The Underground King'.

'The Notorious' megastar made history at UFC 205 by becoming the first fighter in the promotion to hold two championship belts at the same time.

UFC 205: Alvarez v McGregor

McGregor looked flawless in the fight. At one point, the Irishman even taunted Alvarez by putting both his hands behind his back. McGregor completely outclassed the Philadelphia native and finished him via TKO in the second round.

