Photos: "A king and more" - Fans react as Francis Ngannou turns "excavator operator" with works for his next project in Batie in full flow

MMA enthusiasts reacted as former UFC star Francis Ngannou shared pictures from his hometown of Batie, Cameroon, where he was seen operating an excavator at a construction site. Ngannou, who has been out of action since his dominant knockout victory against Renan Ferreira last October, is enjoying his time off by giving back to his hometown.

Recently, he took to Instagram to share images of himself working on-site in Batie and in the caption, wrote:

“My next project in Batié is a masterpiece and very personal, so I don't just assign it to people; I follow it closely, to the point of becoming an excavator operator 😉Stay tuned for what's coming out of the ground.”

Check out some snaps from Francis Ngannou's latest Instagram post below:

Francis Ngannou's snaps. [Image courtesy: @francisngannou on Instagram]

This post quickly went viral, sparking reactions from MMA fans who flooded the comments section with their thoughts.

They added positive messages like:

“I'm excited. I trust you to be doing something very positive.”

“A king and more 👑.”

“Our champion 😍😍😍 we love you ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ 🇨🇲."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Image courtesy: @francisngannou on Instagram]

Francis Ngannou in talks for his next challenge

Francis Ngannou is on the hunt for his next opponent. Recently, kickboxing star Rico Verhoeven revealed in an interview with Ariel Helwani that negotiations are underway for a potential fight against ‘The Predator.'

Verhoeven said:

"[Ngannou fight is] 100% on the radar. And I recently saw an interview with Francis that it's also on his radar and he's also interested in that fight. So, yeah, there are a lot of talks going on and I'm excited for it because I think it's a huge challenge. And it's something new, it's something different, something we haven't seen before... I'm always very positive, let's say we're halfway.”

Check out Rico Verhoeven’s comments below:

