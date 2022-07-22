Photos: A sneak-peek of the spectacular Etihad Arena set to host UFC 280 

UFC 280 is scheduled for October 23 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. This will be another barn burner as the event is headlined by Charles Olivera and Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight belt. But first, let's take a look at some of the pictures of the spectacular venue that will host this UFC 280 event.

The images below were taken before the UFC 257 pay-per-view blockbuster between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

The high-angle picture below shows the famous UFC octagon set up in the arena before the UFC on ABC clash between Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar. Holloway won the contest via unanimous decision.

Etihad Arena before Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar (image courtesy @TalkSport)

Another picture shows one of the most luxurious lobby spaces within the arena.

One of the lobby areas within the arena (image courtesy @TalkSport)

Another picture shows a close-up look at the UFC octagon set up at the indoor complex.

Image courtesy @Talk Sport

One of the images shows a side-to-side picture of the UFC venue during and after being set up for an event.

UFC Octagon being set up in the arena (image courtesy @Sun UK)

Etihad Arena has hosted many sports and entertainment events. UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier is one of the pay-per-view blockbusters that has been held in the arena. It is one of the largest venues in the Middle East and can house a total of 18,000 people.

Confirmed bouts for UFC 280

Only three fights have been confirmed for the highly anticipated UFC 280 event so far. The main event is the lightweight title clash between former champion Charles Oliveira and No.4-ranked contender Islam Makhachev.

Former champion Charles Oliveira has opened up as a +215 underdog against the -255 favorite Makhchaev. The fight is bound to be a banger, seeing as both men are highly skilled grapplers.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA



Charles Oliveira +215 (43/20)

Islam Makhachev -255 (20/51)



(odds via #UFC280 Here are the opening odds for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev:Charles Oliveira +215 (43/20)Islam Makhachev -255 (20/51)(odds via @betonline_ag Here are the opening odds for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev:Charles Oliveira +215 (43/20)Islam Makhachev -255 (20/51)(odds via @betonline_ag) 🏆 #UFC280 https://t.co/ryqXrYo5ut

'Do Bronx' is 33-8 in his MMA journey. The Brazilian originally lost his title at UFC 275 due to him weighing half a pound above the championship weight limit. Oliveira is currently on an 11-fight win streak.

The Russian is also on a stellar run and currently holds a 10-fight win streak. Makhachev is 22-1 in his MMA career.

A bantamweight banger between former champion Petr Yan and Sean O'Malley has also been confirmed to be a part of UFC 280 fight card. Petr Yan lost his last fight against Ajamain Sterling at UFC 273. The Russian is 16-3 in pro-MMA.

Sean O'Malley, ranked No.13 in the division, is on a four-fight undefeated streak. 'Sugar's last fight against Pedro Munhoz ended in a no contest due to an eye poke. The American has a pro-MMA record of 15-1, with a no contest.

The third fight confirmed for the event is a welterweight clash between Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady. Muhammad is on an eight-fight win streak, while Brady is undefeated, holding fifteen straight wins.

'Remember the Name' holds a pro-MMA record of 21-3 with 1 no contest.

A fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw is also reportedly in the works for the event. Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot is another fight that is rumored to be part of the UFC 280 fight card.

