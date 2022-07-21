"Every guy Islam Makhachev fought was a striker" - Charles Oliveira isn't fearful of Makhachev's grappling, claims himself as "the worst problem of the division"

Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira has recently been announced and fight fans are barely able to contain their excitement. Charles Oliveira's MMA game is about as complete as it gets. His ability to knock down Justin Gaethje, a formidable striker, and take the back of BJJ black belt Dustin Poirier from a standing position speak volumes about his calibre.

In the latest episode of Trocação Franca, the MMA Fighting podcast, Oliveira expressed that he feels Makhachev is fighting against the "biggest problem in the division." Oliveira welcomes the challenge that Makhachev represents, and seems not the least bit intimidated by the Russian. Oliveira stated:

"Every guy he’s fought are strikers who were afraid of getting taken down. I’m not afraid of getting taken down."

The totality of Oliveira's game is exactly why the match-up against Makhachev is so thrilling. With the narrative of Makhachev being the second coming of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Oliveira is undaunted by the Russian's ability on the ground.

This shows, if nothing else, the pure confidence Oliveira is oozing with right now. After stopping, in thrilling fashion, the likes of Michael Chandler, Poirier and Gaethje, 'do Bronx' has full belief in his ability to defeat Makhachev. Adding to this confidence will be his standing as "Champion" right now. The caption to one of his social media posts read:

"The UFC Lightweight Champion is named CHARLES OLIVEIRA!"

The Brazilian will face Makhachev in enemy territory, with the bout scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi. Having previously wanted the fight to take place in Brazil, maybe Oliveira feels that beating Makhachev on his home turf will make more of a statement.

Islam Makhachev confident he will defeat Charles Oliveira

The recent news of the match-up between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira has got everyone talking about how the fight will play out.

Is Oliveira going to pick him apart on the feet? Will he be able to compete with Makhachev on the ground? Can Makhachev submit Oliveira?

All of these questions have been getting thrown around lately. However, the answers will matter little to Makhachev, as he feels supremely confident that he will be returning home as the UFC lightweight champion.

He posted the following on Twitter:

"October 22, I'm bringing UFC lightweight belt back to Dagestan."

There is arguably no closer match-up in terms of skill in the lightweight division right now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far