Photos: Conor McGregor drops six-word all-caps reaction to BKFC Dubai face-off photos in front of Burj Al Arab

Conor McGregor is hyped for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s (BKFC) debut in Dubai, set for April 4 and 5 at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium.

Ad

Check out some of the snaps from the face-off in front of Burj Al Arab below:

BKFC fighters face-off ahead of the BKFC Dubai event. [Images courtesy: @bareknucklefc via Instagram]

The UFC star and BKFC co-owner expressed his excitement on social media, commenting on BKFC’s post with an all-caps reaction:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"THE GREATEST LIVE SHOW ON EARTH!”

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Conor McGregor reacts to BKFC's Dubai debut. [Screenshot courtesy: @bareknucklefc via Instagram]

BKFC 71 kicks off on April 4, headlined by Austin Trout defending his welterweight title against Carlos Trinidad-Snake. The co-main event features strawweight champion Britain Hart taking on Tai Emery. The event will stream live on DAZN, starting at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT.

Ad

The action continues with BKFC 72 on April 5, with featherweight champion Kai Stewart facing Tommy Strydom in the main event. The co-main event sees Hannah Rankin and Jessica Borga competing for the vacant featherweight title. This event also streams on DAZN at the same time.

Ad

Matt Brown weighs in on Conor McGregor’s UFC return

Matt Brown believes Conor McGregor may never return to the UFC, despite the Irishman’s repeated hints at a comeback. Brown referenced McGregor’s recent comments about being satisfied with his career and focusing on politics, suggesting it aligns with his long-held belief that McGregor is done fighting.

On The Fighter vs. The Writer podcast, Brown compared McGregor’s situation to that of NBA star LeBron James but emphasized the risks of combat sports. He suggested McGregor’s recent remarks might be a tactic to stay in the spotlight, adding:

Ad

"Yeah, right around then, he literally told us. And he is done. And I default back all the time to, like, if you had 500 million in the bank, you wouldn't fight either... This is not surprising at all. He's just finally, actually -- you know, he loves being in the news. Right? And he loves staying relevant and putting his two cents in everything. He's kept his voice out there, and we've all paid attention, and we're still talking about it. And he's done a good job at that. Good job playing the media. I told you before -- he's done. And I think he's just confirming what we kind of already knew."

Ad

Check out Matt Brown's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.