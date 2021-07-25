Photos: Conor McGregor goes beast mode in the gym despite nursing broken, heavily bandaged leg

Conor McGregor is back in the gym and is already training after suffering a gruesome leg injury at UFC 264. The Irishman shared photos via his official Instagram handle and seems to be lifting weights.

Despite Conor McGregor's left leg being compromised, he isn't holding himself back from training. The Irishman also shared an image of him doing pull-ups and seemed quite comfortable working out with his own body weight.

In the images shared by Conor McGregor, the former UFC lightweight champion still looks to be in incredible shape.

Check out Conor McGregor's Instagram post:

McGregor also recently shared images of him enjoying breakfast with Justin Bieber. McGregor has also been referring to himself as "bigfoot," considering how heavily his leg is bandaged.

Despite the gruesome damage he suffered at UFC 264, the Irishman doesn't seem to be slowing down, whether it's in the gym or enjoying breakfast with a pop star.

Conor McGregor is currently in recovery after UFC 264

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. The pair crossed paths for the third time inside the octagon and, despite McGregor sounding more confident than ever after his loss at UFC 257, failed to put 'The Diamond' away once again.

In the closing stages of the first round, McGregor twisted his foot, which led to the gruesome injury. The injury also forced the fight to be called off in favor of Poirier; however, a fourth fight could definitely be in the works between the two.

Shortly after the fight, Conor McGregor shared a six-minute-long IGTV video on his official Instagram handle. The Irishman detailed his injury but also assured his fans that he will return to the octagon, stronger than ever. A timetable for McGregor's return is yet to be revealed, but the former two-division champion won't be back until at least January 2022.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh