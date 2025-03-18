Photos: Conor McGregor poses with Donald Trump, Elon Musk, RFK Jr., Karoline Leavitt, and others on historic White House trip with Dee Devlin and kids

Conor McGregor made a high-profile visit to the White House on St. Patrick’s Day, meeting U.S. President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The UFC fighter was joined by his fiancée Dee Devlin and their four children for the historic occasion.

Check out some of the snaps of Conor McGregor's visit to the White House below:

Conor McGregor visited The White House on St. Patrick's Day. [Image(s) courtesy: @WhiteHouse, @SecKennedy, @POTUS and @AllisonSchuste via X]

The White House released footage of McGregor stepping outside, waving, and declaring, “Happy Paddy’s Day, America.”

Following his visit, McGregor addressed reporters in the press briefing room, where Leavitt confirmed his meeting with Trump. The Irishman has previously hinted at a political future, aligning himself with populist sentiments and advocating for issues he claims resonate with working-class citizens.

The visit fueled speculation about McGregor’s ambitions beyond combat sports as he continues to embrace a public persona that extends into politics.

Conor McGregor fires back at Irish Prime Minister over White House criticism

Conor McGregor has responded fiercely to Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin’s criticism of his recent comments during a St. Patrick’s Day visit to the White House. McGregor, who met with former U.S. President Donald Trump, faced backlash after Martin claimed the UFC star’s remarks did not represent the people of Ireland.

Martin took to social media, stating:

"St. Patrick’s Day around the world is a day rooted in community, humanity, friendship and fellowship. Conor McGregor’s remarks are wrong, and do not reflect the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, or the views of the people of Ireland."

McGregor, never one to hold back, quickly hit back at the Taoiseach, highlighting his contributions to Ireland:

"I am an employer of 200 people - almost 300 people - in the country of Ireland. He's an employer of none. Every available metric, available to us, has shown that the government of Ireland currently has failed the people of Ireland. In ten years, Dublin city center has gone from one of the most safest cities in Europe to be one of the most dangerous, so shame on him for saying that, speaking down on an Irish man."

Declaring his loyalty to his homeland, McGregor added:

"I won’t speak about him personally, or throw a jab - I could, I could throw many jabs at him. I could throw jabs handily at them, however, I speak on the metrics and the metrics show they have failed the people of Ireland. They do not represent the people of Ireland and I'm here. God bless Ireland. God bless America."

Check out Conor McGregor's response to Micheal Martin below:

