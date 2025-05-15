Photos: Conor McGregor's partner Dee Devlin shares adorable snaps from sons' football-themed birthday party

Conor McGregor and his family recently marked his eldest son’s birthday with a lively themed celebration. While the former two-division UFC champion is renowned for his achievements inside the octagon, outside of it, he is a dedicated family man who has built a life with his longtime partner, Dee Devlin.

On Wednesday, Devlin took to Instagram to share a series of adorable photos from her son Rían McGregor’s fourth birthday celebration. The party was football-themed, complete with matching decorations, a custom cake, and playful props that highlighted the festive spirit of the day.

McGregor has remained out of the octagon for nearly four years, following a severe leg fracture sustained during his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

The Irishman was originally slated to return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June 2024 but was ultimately sidelined by an injury, forcing him to withdraw from the highly anticipated bout.

With no indication that ‘The Notorious’ will return to active competition anytime soon, he has increasingly focused on politics in his native Ireland over the past year and has frequently hinted at a potential presidential run.

How many kids do Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin have?

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin are proud parents to four children. Their eldest son, Conor Jr., who is eight years old, is often seen training alongside ‘The Notorious’ in videos shared on his parents’ social media accounts.

McGregor and Devlin celebrated the arrival of their daughter, Croía Mairéad, now six years old, in January 2019. They further expanded their family with the birth of their son Rían in May 2021, followed by the arrival of their fourth child, Mack, in November 2023.

