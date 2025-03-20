Photos: Dricus du Plessis' fiancee Vasti Spiller drops adorable pictures from beach vacation with their pet dog Achilles

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis is making the most of his time outside the octagon, enjoying a beach vacation with his fiancée, Vasti Spiller, and their beloved dog, Achilles. Spiller recently took to social media to share heartwarming photos from their getaway, capturing the couple’s relaxed moments by the sea.

The South African fighter, who recently proposed to Spiller during his birthday celebration, appears to be embracing a well-earned break from training. Spiller posted snapshots of their vacation, featuring picturesque ocean views and playful moments with Achilles.

Check out some of the snaps featuring Dricus du Plessis, his fiancée, and their adorable pet dog below:

Vasti Spiller and Dricus du Plessis' snaps from a recent vacation with their pet dog. [Image(s) courtesy: @vasti_spiller via Instagram]

Yoel Romero weighs in on potential Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev title fight

Former UFC title challenger Yoel Romero has shared his prediction for a potential middleweight championship clash between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev. With reports indicating that Chimaev is in talks for a title shot, Romero believes the undefeated contender has the edge.

Du Plessis successfully defended his middleweight belt at UFC 312, securing a second win over Sean Strickland in Sydney. Meanwhile, Chimaev remains unbeaten at 14-0 and strengthened his title case with a dominant first-round submission victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308.

As anticipation builds, Romero has offered his assessment of the possible showdown. Speaking on Submission Radio, 'Soldier of God' predicted a slight advantage for Chimaev, stating:

"It's very difficult [to pick] but... 60% [chances] for Chimaev and 40% for du Plessis."

He cited Chimaev’s exceptional wrestling as the key factor, calling it "Olympic level" and noting its potential to dictate the fight.

Check out Yoel Romero's prediction of a potential du Plessis vs. Chimaev title fight below:

