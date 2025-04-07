Photos: Dricus Du Plessis shares dapper snaps as he puts Mercedes G63 and all-electric G580 through the paces: "One of the best 4x4 cars I’ve driven"

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis recently shared an Instagram post featuring snaps of his weekend adventure in a Mercedes G 63 and a Mercedes G 580. Du Plessis rated the renowned machines as the finest in business.

The South African UFC kingpin was accompanied by his entourage on his recent outing with the Mercedes G 63 and Mercedes G 580 EQ. The snaps in his Instagram post revealed that the Pretoria native tested the durability of the machines by taking them off-roading through rough terrains. Its caption detailed 'Stillknocks's' appreciation for the design and build.

The caption detailed his appreciation for Mercedes' efficiency in upgrading the quality of the "already amazing" models. Du Plessis also realized the reason behind the venerable reputation of Mercedes' iconic G-Class cars and labeled them "one of the best 4x4 cars" he has driven.

'Stillknocks' captioned the post:

"What a weekend putting the new Iconic G63 and all electric G580 EQ through the paces. It is unbelievable what @mercedesbenzsa has done to an already amazing vehicle to make it even better. One of the best 4x4 cars I’ve driven, I also didn’t believe it until I saw it for myself. There is a reason the G wagon has the reputation it does. #StrongerThanTime #MercedesBenzSA"

Check out the snaps in Du Plessis' Instagram post:

Images in Dricus Du Plessis's Instagram post. [Image Courtesy: @dricusduplessis on Instagram]

Dricus Du Plessis brought up Khamzat Chimaev in a hilarious reply to a fan after his shark adventure

Dricus Du Plessis has showcased his love for adventurous outings on multiple occasions. One of his previous Instagram posts showcased him holding onto a full-grown wild shark's caudal fin without any protective equipment.

A fan came up with a funny yet staunch warning for Du Plessis related to the shark he caught. He mentioned:

"Don't kiss it on the mouth"

'Stillknocks' provided an even funnier reply as he intended to obey the fan's caution. He also joked that the scar on his upcoming rival, Khamzat Chimaev's, lip came from such an incident.

"No way. That’s what Khamzat tried, and look how that turned out"

Check out Du Plessis's comment below:

Du Plessis' reply to a fan on his own Instagram post. [Screenshot Courtesy: @dricusduplessis on Instagram]

