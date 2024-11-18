Photos: Former UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste slays in sparkling black attire at UFC 309, alongside Bruce Buffer and women’s champion 

Former UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste was in attendance for the highly anticipated UFC 309 pay-per-view event. The fight card took place on Nov. 16 at the prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York.

Celeste uploaded a post to her Instagram account which featured pictures of her at the event. In the pictures, she can be seen sporting a sparkling black attire for the event. Her post also featured pictures with prominent MMA personalities like UFC announcer Bruce Buffer and the current bantamweight queen Julianna Pena.

Check out screenshots of her pictures below:

Arianny Celeste at the UFC 309 event (Part 1)

Arianny Celeste at the UFC 309 event (Part 2)

Arianny Celeste at the UFC 309 event (Part 3)

Arianny Celeste at the UFC 309 event (Part 4)

UFC 309 was headlined by a heavyweight title showdown between Stipe Miocic and champion Jon Jones. 'Bones' put on a masterclass that night and defeated Miocic via TKO in the third round of the fight. In the aftermath, the Ohio native announced his retirement from the sport.

Trending

The co-main event featured a thrilling five-round lightweight encounter between Michael Chandler and former champion Charles Oliveira. The fight proved to be an exciting affair and went the 25-minute distance.

In the end, Oliveira scored a dominant victory via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the bout 49-46, 49-46 and 49-45 in favor of the Brazilian.

Apart from Arianny Celeste, who else was present at UFC 309?

UFC 309 was a star-studded event that was attended by several prominent figures like Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard, Kid Rock, Deontay Wilder, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and WWE superstar Triple H.

But arguably the biggest name in attendance for the event was none other than the current US President-elect Donald Trump. After Jones emerged victorious in the main event, he celebrated by doing the Trump dance and later handed his title to him.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback