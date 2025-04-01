Photos: Francis Ngannou unveils secret project in African hometown, internet reacts - "Actions speak louder than words"

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is making an impact far beyond the cage. While fans speculate about his next move in combat sports, Ngannou has been focused on a major project in his hometown of Batié, Cameroon.

The fighter, who last competed in Oct 2024 against PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira, recently shared images of his latest venture on Instagram. In the post, Ngannou hinted at a deeply personal project, even revealing that he has taken an active role in its development.

"My next project in Batié is a masterpiece and very personal, so I don't just assign it to people; I follow it closely, to the point of becoming an excavator operator 😉"

Check out some of the snaps below:

Francis Ngannou posted pictures from a recent project. [Image(s) courtesy: @frnacisngannou via. Instagram]

Fans quickly flooded the comments with praise. One user applauded his dedication, stating:

"Work Ethic + Supporting Your People = Actions Speak Louder Than Words 🙌"

Another added:

"That is what we all want from our elite. 👏 well done, Francis 👑."

Check out some of the comments below:

Fans react to Francis Ngannou's recent post. [Screenshot courtesy: @francisngannou via. Instagram]

Francis Ngannou blames Dana White for failed Jon Jones superfight at UFC

Francis Ngannou has criticized UFC CEO Dana White for preventing a dream fight with reigning heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Ngannou, who dominated the division during Jones’ hiatus, left for the PFL before the matchup could happen, leaving fans disappointed.

In a recent interview with Sportsbook Review, Ngannou called White a "massive obstacle" in making the fight happen:

“I think it's something that could potentially happen, If you can get past Dana White, it could happen [but] that's a massive obstacle. Personally, I don't care. I'm doing well. I'm doing my stuff at my pace. I don't care. That won't change my sleep for me.”

Ngannou revealed he had been pushing for the fight since 2020, claiming the UFC used it as leverage to keep him under contract:

“[Finishing my career without fighting Jon Jones] would be okay,” Ngannou added. “I have tried to fight Jon Jones for four years since I fought Jairzinho Rozenstruik back in 2020. I've been trying to fight Jon Jones, and then they were holding it out like a trap until the moment that I was about to leave, and then they said, ‘Okay, here’s the Jon Jones fight.’ But it was bait. I felt they were very tricky.”

