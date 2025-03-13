Photos: Jake Paul links up with Steve Aoki for chess, cold plunges, and art session

Jake Paul had a recent encounter with superstar DJ Steve Aoki, which saw the pair take part in a number of activities, including playing chess with each other. The encounter was captured on Instagram, where a collage of images and videos provided fans a glimpse of the time the pair spent together.

The post was made by Aoki himself, who also had moments that did not feature 'The Problem Child.' He worked on art and posed in front of various cars to round out his day, which also included cold plunges.

Check out Steve Aoki's photos:

Steve Aoki's pictures

This isn't the first time that Paul has spent time with celebrities. In fact, his boxing matches routinely attract high-profile public figures. He was recently involved in negotiations to face legendary Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez. Unfortunately for him, the bout never came to fruition.

As it turned out, Alvarez had merely been using Paul as a bargaining chip at the negotiating table with none other than Turki Alalshikh, who has quickly inserted himself into the combat sports world.

Check out the Instagram post featuring Jake Paul and Steve Aoki:

Paul reacted poorly to the revelation, and went on a tirade on X/Twitter, where he verbally attacked Alvarez for signing with Riyadh Season. A matchup with fellow influencer boxing star KSI was also rumored, but KSI was later revealed to be matched up with Dillon Danis, who had previously faced another Paul brother.

With his desired matchup slipped away, Paul will now look to draw the interest of other fighters as he awaits his 2025 return to the ring.

Jake Paul and Steve Aoki have met before

Back in 2022, Steve Aoki was performing at one of his shows, which are typically high-energy spectacles. Jake Paul made an appearance at the concert and was quickly brought on stage where he was filmed alongside Aoki, who compiled clips of their encounter and shared them on TikTok.

Check out Jake Paul at Steve Aoki's concert in 2022:

Paul can be seen posing on stage and even performing imromptu pull-ups to the delight of the crowd in attendance.

