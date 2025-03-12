Photos: Khabib Nurmagomedov attends Liverpool vs. PSG's UCL clash and links up with over £6.2 billion worth Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently shared his experience attending the UEFA Champions League match between Paris St-Germain (PSG) and Liverpool on March 11. As an avid football fan, Nurmagomedov supports several clubs and has even expressed a desire to pursue a career in the sport at one point.

Ad

After the match at Anfield, Nurmagomedov took to Instagram to post several pictures from his visit. In one of the photos, he can be seen posing with Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the Qatari businessman and President of PSG. Al-Khelaifi, one of the most influential figures in football, has an estimated net worth of £6.2 billion.

Check out the photos from Khabib Nurmagomedov's Instagram post below:

Image courtesy: @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Image courtesy: @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram

Image courtesy: @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram]

Image courtesy: @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram]

Image courtesy: @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram]

Image courtesy: @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram]

Image courtesy: @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram]

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's original Instagram post below:

Ad

Trending

Ad

Rumors of an MMA team involving Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Khabib Nurmagomedov recently made rounds on social media

After retiring from MMA competition, Khabib Nurmagomedov has primarily focused on heading Eagles MMA, an organization he co-founded in 2016. His late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, served as the head coach of the team until his untimely passing in 2020.

Ad

Khabib has taken over the coaching responsibilities in recent years, helping elite fighters such as Islam Makhachev, Usman Nurmagomedov, and Umar Nurmagomedov advance in their careers. Additionally, Nurmagomedov is reportedly preparing to form another MMA team, possibly with the involvement of Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Ali Abdelaziz.

Recently, MMA fighter Abu Bakr Bathily took to X to claim that a new MMA team involving these names could be in the works, writing:

Ad

"According to my sources, a new team will be emerging soon, the "PSG MMA" with @AliAbdelaziz00, Nasser Al-khelaifi, @TeamKhabib and many others like KroustiShow #TheABshow. You will have seen here first."

Expand Tweet

As of now, neither Nurmagomedov nor Al-Khelaifi have made an official statement about such an entity being in the works.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.