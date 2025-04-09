Photos: Khabib Nurmagomedov shares calm update from mountain retreat in Sildi village

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has evolved from a world-class fighter to an elite coach. The Russian shared pictures of him with the likes of Islam Makhachev, Zubaira Tukhugov, and Usman Nurmagomedov enjoying and training in the mountains of Sildi, Dagestan.
Nurmagomedov is famous for his training sessions and for putting his fighters through extreme training. He shared photos in an Instagram post of the group training in Sildi.
Nurmagomedov retired from the sport in 2020 after making his UFC debut in 2012. 'The Eagle' competed 13 times in the octagon, winning all 13 of those fights. The 36-year-old is training fighters at his father's gym. Nurmagomedov is enjoying life outside of competition and has traveled to several countries since.
UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen believes Khabib Nurmagomedov retired due to weight-cutting issues
Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully defended his UFC lightweight title three times before retiring. In his final fight, Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 before announcing his retirement from the sport. He cited the loss of his father as the reason he didn't want to compete anymore.
Recently, UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen put forward his theory of fighters retiring early. In a video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:
"The number one reason fighters retire is because they don't want to make weight anymore. Khabib at 29-0, just for example, they would have got to 30-0, they were changing the wrong numbers, they were adding commas and zeros, they needed to change the weight class. You would have got Khabib. You'd have got him one more time. Khabib retired from the sport because he was done making 155. That's the truth."
Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (8:40):