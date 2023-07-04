PHOTOS: Logan Paul cozies up to fiancée Nina Agdal on boat a day after engagement 

Logan Paul, the popular internet personality and professional boxer, has recently announced his engagement to model Nina Agdal.

The romantic proposal took place on the open-air terrace of the luxurious Hotel Passalacqua in the picturesque Lake Como, Italy. The couple's love story has been blossoming for over a year, and they decided to make it official on New Year's Eve.

In a recent interview, Nina Agdal revealed that she was the one who made the first move:

"We met at an event in NYC. I found out he was there and my gut was screaming that I had to say hi to him. I basically convinced him to meet me and my friends upstairs for a drink."

Following their joyous engagement, Logan and Nina decided to enjoy a well-deserved vacation at the breathtaking Lake Como. The couple was seen leaving the renowned Grand Hotel Tremezzo, situated on the scenic shores of the lake.

As they sat on a boat ride on Lake Como, Logan and Nina couldn't help but indulge in their affection for each other. Their love and happiness radiated as 'The Maverick' planted a loving kiss on his future bride.

"I couldn’t meet my girlfriend’s father"- Logan Paul candidly discusses recent breakdown

In a recent interview with Kevin Hart, Logan Paul courageously opened up about a deeply personal experience that left him emotionally vulnerable. When asked by the comedian if he had ever faced a breakdown, 'The Maverick' didn't shy away from sharing his story.

Reflecting on his recent struggles, Logan admitted:

"It's funny you ask that right now. Two weeks ago, I had a little bit of a breakdown. I consider my mental fortitude as one of my most valuable assets...and I broke."

Logan Paul went on to reveal the cause of his breakdown, which centered around an important milestone in his romantic relationship. He explained:

"I couldn’t meet my girlfriend’s father.We traveled to Denmark just to meet her family. And I just had a breakdown one night and wasn't in the headspace to meet her dad for the first time."

