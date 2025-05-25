  • home icon
  Photos: Megan Olivi's baby shower for Baby Benavidez is all sunshine, style, and love in Las Vegas

Photos: Megan Olivi’s baby shower for Baby Benavidez is all sunshine, style, and love in Las Vegas

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified May 25, 2025 02:14 GMT
Megan Olivi is happy with her baby shower. [Image courtesy: @meganolivi on Instagram]
Megan Olivi is happy with her baby shower. [Image courtesy: @meganolivi on Instagram]

Megan Olivi recently let her fans know about her baby shower, which took place in Las Vegas. The event was a memorable experience for Olivi as evidenced by its pleasing looks, food.

Olivi is married to former UFC flyweight contender Joseph Benavidez. She is well-known for her work as a roaming reporter, commentator, and host for UFC events, which has earned her accolades and respect over the years. The 38-year-old recently turned to Instagram to share pictures from their unborn child's baby shower.

The event was planned by Las Vegas' 'Refined Restaurant Group', and the food came from an Italian restaurant called 'Sorellina Cucina Italiana'. Luxury event stylist Melissa Sekkat arranged the balloons, while F&F FLOWERS LLC handled the floral decorations. She captioned the post, writing:

''We had the most special day celebrating Baby Benavidez with our Las Vegas family. I can’t say thank you enough to all the friends who made time to spend their day with us. You’ve been there through it all and we are beyond lucky to have your love and support on this journey!''
Olivi continued:

''Jenna at @refinedrestaurantgroup is an absolute wizard! She helped put all this together...I wanted lots of food and Chef Michael and the whole crew at @sorellinalasvegas delivered and then some! @balloonbestielv immediately nailed my vision for our little bambino and @fandfflowers could not have made more perfect floral arrangements!''

Check out a compilation of the pictures below:

Screenshots of Megan Olivi&#039;s social media post. [Images courtesy: @meganolivi on Instagram]
Screenshots of Megan Olivi's social media post. [Images courtesy: @meganolivi on Instagram]
Screenshots of Megan Olivi's social media post. [Images courtesy: @meganolivi on Instagram]
Screenshots of Megan Olivi's social media post. [Images courtesy: @meganolivi on Instagram]
Screenshots of Megan Olivi's social media post. [Images courtesy: @meganolivi on Instagram]
Screenshot of Megan Olivi's social media post. [Images courtesy: @meganolivi on Instagram]

Check out the post below:

When Megan Olivi opened her about her pregnancy

Megan Olivi and her husband Joseph Benavidez, who tied knots in 2015, are expecting a baby boy.

Olivi recently appeared at UFC 314 in Miami last month and announced on X about her absence from future pay-per-view events since her doctors have advised her not to travel while pregnant, writing:

''This is my last show outside of Las Vegas until after he is born (which also means I won’t be on a few PPVs coming up) because my doctors want to keep baby boy and myself safe...To anyone struggling to get to this phase—I understand in the depths of my soul—please just keep the faith.''
Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
