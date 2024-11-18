Photos: Megan Olivi shares stunning behind-the-scenes snaps in all-black attire with Joe Rogan, Tulsi Gabbard, and others from UFC 309

UFC 309 delivered an electrifying night of fights on Nov. 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York, headlined by Jon Jones’ heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic. Beyond the octagon action, the event was a star-studded spectacle, with prominent figures like President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. present at the venue.

Amidst the high-energy atmosphere, UFC broadcaster Megan Olivi caught attention with her elegant all-black attire. Sharing her experience on social media, Olivi posted behind-the-scenes photos alongside Joe Rogan, Tulsi Gabbard, and other notable attendees.

Captioning the snapshots, she wrote:

“A few #UFC309 moments with some of my favorites”

Check out the pictures posted by Megan Olivi:

Megan Olivi shares snaps from UFC 309. [Image courtesy: @meganolivi via Instagram]

The main event saw Jon Jones return after a lengthy layoff to face Stipe Miocic in a five-round heavyweight clash. The co-main event featured a rematch between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler, with additional thrilling matchups including Paul Craig vs. Bo Nickal and Viviane Araujo vs. Karine Silva.

Megan Olivi grieves over the passing away of two UFC crew members

UFC analyst Megan Olivi expressed deep condolences following the tragic deaths of UFC crew members Derek Thompson and Matt Kelly. The news was shared by the UFC broadcast team at UFC Edmonton, as the event returned to Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on Nov. 2, marking the first time since 2019.

As fans eagerly anticipated the matchups on the card, the devastating news broke on social media. Olivi, clearly emotional, took to X to share her memories and grief:

"It’s hard to find the words to describe the loss of these two. Derek was our gentile giant. We flew to + worked so many events together. We quoted old school lyrics, I tried to convince him to come to Pilates, and we share some great meals in whatever city we were in.''

She additionally wrote:

''Matt was such a bright light. If you didn’t know he was sick you would have never guessed by the way he carried himself. He was so funny and even though his battle was so tough, the smile never left his face. He made it a joy to work together + I was always so grateful to see him''

''I am praying for both of their families and all of their friends. They are missed so much already by so many. May they rest in peace and glory. Our hearts are truly crushed.''

