PHOTOS: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg pens special message for UFC 300 fighters, gives update on potential fight

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's passion for MMA goes beyond just being a spectator. Recent social media posts by Zuckerberg have reignited speculation about his potential foray into the octagon.

Zuckerberg is known for his enthusiasm for the sport and has become a familiar face at UFC pay-per-view events. He frequently rubs shoulders with UFC boss Dana White and the fighters.

Following UFC 300, Zuckerberg took to Instagram to share photos with some of the night's biggest winners, including Alex Pereira, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira.

In the caption, Zuckerberg expressed his excitement for the event, congratulating the victors and thanking White for the hospitality:

"What an epic night. Congrats @blessedmma @zhangweilimma @alexpoatanpereira @nobickal1 @funkmastermma on the great wins! Great to see so many legends and friends out there. Thanks @danawhite and @ufc for hosting us."

Check out the post below:

However, it was a comment exchange that truly captured the fans' attention. When a page inquired about Zuckerberg's fighting debut, the Meta CEO responded by acknowledging his desire to compete but cited a knee injury as a current hurdle.

"Want to do it when my knee is fully recovered."

Check out the Meta CEO's comment below:

Mark Zuckerberg's response concerning his MMA debut

Reports suggest Zuckerberg tore his ACL in November 2023 while training for an MMA bout. He confirmed this in another post writing:

"Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it. Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that's delayed a bit. Still looking forwards to doing it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support."

Check out the post below:

Mark Zuckerberg's MMA passion raises concern for Meta's future

Mark Zuckerberg's well-documented love for MMA has collided with his role as CEO of Meta, raising concerns among the company's board members.

In a surprising move, Meta's annual report filed in February 2024 officially listed Zuckerberg's MMA participation as a risk factor for the company. The report highlights the company's dependence on key personnel, particularly Zuckerberg, and acknowledges the inherent risks associated with his combat sports activities.

The document read:

"We currently depend on the continued services and performances of our key personnel, including Mark Zuckerberg. Mr Zuckerberg and certain other members of management participate in various high-risk activities, such as combat sports, extreme sports, and recreational aviation, which carry the risk of serious injury and death. If Mr. Zuckerberg were to become unavailable for any reason, there could be a material adverse impact on our operations." [Via. The Hollywood Reporter]

Poll : Should UFC allow Mark Zuckerberg to fight? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback