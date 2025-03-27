Photos: Michael Chandler looks in incredible shape with UFC 314 a couple of weeks away, fans react: "Paddy is a dad man walking"

Michael Chandler is looking in tremendous shape ahead of his five-round co-main event bout with rising star Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314. On April 12, the No. 7 ranked 'Iron' will lock horns with No. 12-ranked Englishman in what is seen as an "old guard vs. new blood" contest.

Looking at Chandler's physique in training, however, you'd think the 38-year-old legend is a decade younger. The man is so jacked that he looks like he's flexing even when he's not.

Check out some of Michael Chandler's photos in training:

Michael Chandler in the gym. [Image courtesy: @mikechandlermma on Instagram]

Check out the full post below:

Fans reacted to Chandler's inhumanly jacked body, with @katabreu.atl saying:

"🔥🔥 Patty is a dad man walking"

Meanwhile, @asrarl0 said:

"they could never make hate you micheal chandler"

Comments on the post. [Screenshot courtesy: @mikechandlermma on Instagram]

Check out more comments below:

More comments on the post. [Screenshots courtesy: @mikechandlermma on Instagram]

Paddy Pimblett's prediction on Michael Chandler fight: "He's not going far"

Ahead of his massive clash with Michael Chandler at UFC 314, Paddy 'The Paddy' Pimblett recently answered some questions from fans and the media on how he'll fare against the former title challenger. 'The Baddy' has a wild striking style that meshes well with 'Iron', but also possesses a wicked jiu-jitsu game that might make a huge difference in the fight.

One fan argued that the most decorated submission artist in UFC history, Charles Oliveira, couldn't submit Chandler in two fights. He asked the Englishman what made him think he'd accomplish what the former champ couldn't.

Pimblett said:

"MMA math doesn't work, lad. Dustin Poirier submitted him, you know what I mean? And Charles's jiu-jitsu is 10 times better than Dustin Poirier's. He submitted him. So an MMA math doesn't work, lad. He's getting finished, whether it's striking, whether it's ground and pound, whether it's a submission. he's not going far."

Pimblett added:

"I think I've got cleaner technique. Yeah, I do. I think he's more explosive, he's got more power, but he comes crashing in, lad, and he gets hurt in every fight. And when I smell blood, I'm like a shark, that's it, you're getting finished," Pimblett added.

Check out Paddy Pimblett's thoughts on Michael Chandler below(14:23):

