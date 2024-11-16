Photos: MVP ring girl Sydney Thomas' best pictures from Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight week

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson finally took place on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Paul defeated Tyson in an eight-two-minute rounds boxing bout in front of a packed crowd. However, one person who gained fame most from this clash wasn’t Paul or Tyson—it was ring girl Sydney Thomas. Her standout presence quickly made her a social media sensation.

Sydney Thomas recently shared photos from the Paul vs. Tyson event on her Instagram, which has been turning heads among fans. She posted four snaps from the event, one of which features the iconic moment when Tyson slapped Paul during their faceoff, with Thomas seen in the background. These images have further boosted her visibility.







The role of a ring girl in boxing or MMA events is to display the number of rounds, keeping the audience informed about the fight's progress. The Paul vs. Tyson event featured only five selected ring girls: Sydney Thomas, Lexi Williams, Raphaela Milagres, Virginia Sanhouse, and Delia Sylvain. This event marked only the second appearance of Sydney Thomas as a ring girl.

Who is Sydney Thomas?

Over thousands of ring girls applied to be part of the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event, but only five were selected for the prestigious role. Among them was Sydney Thomas, who made her second appearance as a ring girl at this event.

Thomas made her debut as a ring girl last month in Puerto Rico. She shared her excitement about the experience on Instagram, captioning her post to express how thrilled she was to take on the role for the first time:

“Adding "ring girl" to the resume… I had a blast getting in the ring for my first ever boxing event (and first time in Puerto Rico). i thank God every day for allowing me to be a part of such amazing opportunities and experiences. truly feeling so blessed. see you next time for #round2”



Many people are surprised to learn that Sydney Thomas is just 20 years old and a student at the University of Alabama.

