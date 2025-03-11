Photos: Nate Diaz pulls up to recent Denver Nuggets game, shares snaps with "homie" Russell Westbrook and Aaron Gordon

UFC star Nate Diaz recently attended a Denver Nuggets game and shared snaps with Russell Westbrook and Aaron Gordon from the event. Diaz, a long-time fan of basketball, attended Sunday’s game between the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center in Oklahoma, United States.

The Stockton native took to Instagram and shared his experience from the game and meeting up with Nuggets stars Westbrook and Gordon, writing:

“Had fun in Colorado pulled up to the Nuggets game linked with my boy @aarongordon and met the homie @russwest44 game was sick 🏀💯👊🏻.”

Check out Nate Diaz's snaps featuring Aaron Gordon and Russell Westbrook below:

As for his UFC career, Diaz was last seen in action against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in a welterweight bout. The 39-year-old delivered an amazing performance and secured victory via guillotine choke in the fourth round.

"I love Nate" - NBA legend Praises Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz is among the few who never won a UFC title but remains a fan favorite due to his unfiltered and real personality, along with his never-back-down attitude.

Throughout his career, Diaz has delivered amazing and memorable moments. One of the most famous was when he landed a perfect punch on Leon Edwards that wobbled him in the fifth round at UFC 263. However, instead of marching forward to land a few more strikes and potentially win the bout, he pointed at Edwards and taunted him.

Back in 2022, during his appearance on ESNEWS, Shaquille O'Neal was asked about Diaz. The basketball legend praised the 39-year-old, emphasizing the fighting style of the Stockton native and calling him a real person, saying:

“I love Nate… Because I like the way he fights. It’s the same as mine. IDGAF, if you know what I mean. He’s just right. I like real people, you know… And you have to respect people like that ”

Check out Shaquille O'Neal’s comments below (1:44):

Following his last UFC fight at UFC 279, Diaz chose not to sign a new contract with the UFC, making him a free agent as of now. After stepping away from MMA, he tried his hand at boxing. In his most recent boxing bout, he faced Jorge Masvidal and secured a victory via majority decision.

