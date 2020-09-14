Photos released of Nate and Nick Diaz training for a 2021 return

The Diaz brothers are back in business after a long time. While Nate Diaz is scheduled for a potential rematch against Jorge Masvidal in early 2021, Nick Diaz is set to make his return to the Octagon after six long years away.

The last time he was in the Octagon was at UFC 183, where he lost to Anderson Silva. That decision, however, was overturned after Anderson Silva tested positive for an illegal substance. After various bans, fines, and teases, Nick Diaz's manager told Ariel Helwani of ESPN that he's finally getting back in shape and did a test weight cut as he intends to return to the Octagon in 2021.

Dana White still isn't convinced about it, stating that they held talks with Nick Diaz before, and it never panned out. However, ESPN MMA posted a gallery featuring Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz training - with both men looking in incredible shape:

Can Nick Diaz face off with the best?

The ultimate conundrum when it comes to Nick Diaz's return is if he'll be able to hang with the likes of Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal, Leon Edwards, Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington, and Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson.

It would certainly be interesting to see, but Nick Diaz is far past his prime and doesn't look like he has a Championship run left in him. If Nick Diaz were to pull it off, however, then it would be one of the greatest MMA comeback stories of all time.

Either way, Nick Diaz may seek big money fights instead. Nate Diaz has become a certified box office draw ever since 2016, and his fight against Jorge Masvidal turned out to be a star-making performance for Gamebred as well.

Who will face Nick Diaz when he returns?