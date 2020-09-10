Dana White not convinced about Nick Diaz comeback: "I don't have any expectations whatsoever"

The last time Nick Diaz fought inside the Octagon was January 2015 - where he faced UFC legend Anderson Silva. He's been through multiple suspensions since then, most famously his reduced-sentence for a marijuana suspension.

Recently, Ariel Helwani broke the news that Nick Diaz has been doing a test weight cut and his manager even revealed that he's planning a UFC return in early 2021.

Naturally, this has stirred up the interest of the MMA world and particularly, the Welterweight division that Nick Diaz is supposedly eyeing. One man who remains unconvinced about it, however, is UFC president Dana White.

Speaking to the media after Dana White's Contender Series Season 4: Week 6, Dana White revealed why he doesn't buy the Nick Diaz comeback (via MMA Fighting):

“Listen, the Nick Diaz thing,” White said. “First of all, we would never have released that or done that. We’ll see how this thing plays out. I don’t have any expectations whatsoever. We’ll see what happens.

Dana White confirmed that talks are happening, but also said “There’s been talking, but there’s been talking for years,”.

What will it take for Dana White to bring Nick Diaz back?

Nick Diaz's return to the UFC depends on only one person - Nick Diaz himself. The Diaz brothers are the most popular in MMA and fans will be waiting to see the likes of Nick and Nate Diaz step back inside the Octagon.

For Nick Diaz, it will have been more than six years if he returns to the Octagon in early 2021. Dana White and the UFC would be more than happy to bring Nick Diaz back. The UFC could always do with another big PPV star. Many Welterweights have expressed their interest in facing Nick Diaz and it's going to be interesting to see who he has lined up for himself.