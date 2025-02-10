  • home icon
Photos and videos: Khabib Nurmagomedov shares pictures from practice session at Santiago Bernabeu, drops incredible vacation snaps from Switzerland

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Feb 10, 2025 07:21 GMT
Khabib Nurmagomedov recently shared vacations snaps. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Khabib Nurmagomedov recently shared vacation snaps. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov is enjoying a well-deserved break after months of intense coaching. Recently, he focused on preparing his top pupils—Islam Makhachev, Usmar Nurmagomedov, and Usman Nurmagomedov—for their important fights.

With the competitive events now behind them, Khabib has shifted his attention to leisure and relaxation. The former lightweight champion delighted his fans by sharing exclusive photos and videos on social media.

One set of images captured him in action during a friendly football session at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu stadium, where he played with close friends. In another post, he showcased breathtaking vacation snaps from Switzerland, featuring serene alpine landscapes and moments of quiet reflection.

Check out some of the snaps from Khabib Nurmagomedov's post below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov shared snaps from his recent vacations. [Images courtesy: @khabib_nurmagomedov via Instagram]
Khabib Nurmagomedov shared snaps from his recent vacations. [Images courtesy: @khabib_nurmagomedov via Instagram]

These personal updates arrive on the heels of significant achievements in his camp. Islam Makhachev recently defended his lightweight title by securing a first-round submission win against Renato Moicano, marking his 15th consecutive victory and reinforcing his rising status in the division.

In a dramatic bantamweight title match, champion Merab Dvalishvili earned his first title defense by outlasting contender Umar Nurmagomedov, who later admitted to suffering a hand injury.

Additionally, Usman Nurmagomedov engaged in a grueling 25-minute bout against Paul Hughes at the PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series, ultimately winning by a majority decision in a match widely celebrated as one of the best in the series.

Dustin Poirier compares Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has offered a fresh perspective on the contrasting fighting styles of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. Speaking with ‘The Schmo’, Poirier recounted his experiences in the octagon and compared the technical approaches of both Dagestani fighters.

Reflecting on his 2019 encounter with Nurmagomedov at UFC 242, Poirier described how the former champion’s ground control and relentless pressure left him with little room to maneuver:

"I felt like Khabib was a lot tighter with his movements. I was able to get away from Islam a little bit more and stop his shots, but with Khabib... I couldn't get away, and I couldn't move on the ground. He controlled me so much."

In contrast, his 2024 bout against Makhachev at UFC 302 revealed a different dynamic. Poirier noted that while Makhachev also utilized foot trips and sweeps near the cage, his style offered moments for escape and counterattacks:

"I think Khabib is probably a little bit bigger and a little bit tighter with his techniques, but Islam's an incredible champion."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (4:13):

Edited by Anurag Mitra
