Photos: "Yeah man, what a gang" - Fans react after Paddy Pimblett shares snaps with "legends" Theo Von and others from Vegas

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett was spotted in attendance at UFC 313 in Las Vegas. The Liverpool native snapped various pictures with some famous people on the night. Pimblett made his UFC debut back in 2021 and since then has fought six times in the UFC octagon, winning all six of his fights.

Meanwhile, Pimblett recently shared pictures from Vegas, accompanied by comedians Theo Von and Bert Kreischer and movie director Mel Gibson. Captioning the post, Pimblett wrote:

"Little weekend in Vegas for the UFC bumped into a few legends 😎"

Many fans shared their reaction to the post. One of them wrote:

"Yeah man, what a gang"

Others wrote:

"Happy to see Mel Gibson make a comeback"

"Mel Gibson looks shocked to be meeting up mate 🤣🤣 proper star struck he is"

Check out fan reactions to the post below:

In his last outing, Pimblett defeated Bobby Green via submission at UFC 304. The 30-year-old is scheduled to fight Michael Chandler next at UFC 314 in April.

Pimblett is currently ranked #12 in the lightweight rankings, whereas Chandler is ranked #7. With a win over 'Iron', Pimblett will enter the top 10 of the rankings.

Paddy Pimblett accuses Ilia Topuria of copying UFC legend Conor McGregor's route to UFC title shot

In an interview with SHAK MMA, Paddy Pimblett accused long-time rival Ilia Topuria of copying Conor McGregor's route to a title shot. Pimblett and Topuria share bad blood and got into an altercation in London a few years back.

Pimblett believes Topuria lacks the credibility of McGregor and asserted the Spaniard should have defended the featherweight crown a few more times:

"He just wants to be Conor McGregor, but you can’t be Conor McGregor when you’ve got the charisma of a tin of beans, so it’s one of them. I think everyone’s just copied the McGregor route. I just say it’s a lot more when you defend your belt multiple times, like what Volk did. Volk defended his belt about five times or something like that, and then he had the chance to move up to Islam [Makhachev].

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (8:35):

