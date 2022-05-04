Pictures: Conor McGregor shows off his Lamborghini yacht cruising through the water

Conor McGregor took out his recently bought Lamborghini yacht for a cruise and the pictures have set tongues wagging on social media.

The Irishman took to Instagram to show off the luxury and high-speed super-yacht, which set him back a whopping £2.4million. McGregor termed his Lamborghini Technomar 63 super-yacht as 'The Supercar of the seas' in a previous Instagram post.

The popular Italian manufacturing company will build only 63 models of the limited edition super-yacht and the Irishman bought just the 12th one currently out there as an ode to his Proper No.12 Irish whiskey.

Back in October 2020, McGregor shared a post on Instagram, speaking about the purchase of his prized possession. In the post, McGregor detailed the features of the super-yacht:

"The No.12 “McGregor edition” 🛥 @tecnomaryachts @lamborghini Lamborghini’s first entry into the Sport Yacht World comes in the form of this 63foot, 4000bhp, duel engine, twin turbo, rocket ship! Titled the “Supercar of the Sea” I am honoured to secure the Number 12 edition of just 63 to be made. 1963 being the year Lamborghini first began, and 12 being, well you know Twelve! Proper F***ing Twelve baby! Ain’t no stopping it! @properwhiskey Thank you Giuseppe Constantino and the entire team at “The Italian Sea Group” for your amazing work! Excited to see the finished result during next seasons yachting season ❤️ #TecnomarForLamborghini63 #BeyondTheLimits #Proper"

Khamzat Chimaev seemingly urges Conor McGregor to make UFC return

Surging welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev took notice of McGregor's latest pictures showing off his Lamborghini yacht and jibed at the Irishman on social media. The undefeated fighter asked McGregor if his "holidays" are over yet, seemingly encouraging the former two-division champion to start preparing for a return to the octagon:

"When your holiday is over ? @TheNotoriousMMA"

Although he's started doing some boxing training recently, Conor McGregor likely hasn't been cleared for full-fledged MMA sparring yet. The Irishman is closing in on a full recovery of his leg injury and is expected to fight later this year. McGregor previously said he wants to compete as a welterweight moving forward and also revealed that he is eyeing a title fight upon his imminent return.

