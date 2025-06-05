  • home icon
  "Pieces of Superbon, Nong-O, and Petchtanong" - Johan Ghazali ready to unleash full potential after learning from the best 

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Jun 05, 2025 09:52 GMT
Johan Ghazali and his team at Superbon Training Camp
Johan Ghazali and his team at Superbon Training Camp

Johan “Jojo” Ghazali’s ONE 170 clash with Johan Estupinan didn’t end the way he’d hoped. He went the distance, showed heart, but dropped a unanimous decision in what turned out to be a tough, technical scrap. Still, even in defeat, there were flashes of growth, glimpses of a more measured version of the young phenom.

At the time, the 18-year-old striker had only just started training under Superbon, with a short, rushed camp going into that bout. And yet, some new elements already made their way into his game.

“[Against Estupinan] there were bits and pieces of Superbon, Nong-O, and Petchtanong’s game all in there," he said. "And that was me only in a two-month camp. It was short, and I had to rush through the lessons at the gym.”
Johan Ghazali eager to repay Superbon's trust with an emphatic win at ONE Fight Night 32: "He's been training me hard"

That kind of improvement in only a two-month camp made something clear: the potential was there to be even better. This time, Ghazali completed a full camp at Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok, under the guidance of some of the sport's best minds.

He’s worked closely not just with Superbon, but also alongside legends like Nong-O and Petchtanong Petchfergus, absorbing their techniques, habits, and fight IQ. It’s sharpened him. And more than anything, it’s fueled his hunger to show what a more polished “Jojo” can really do.

“I wanna say a lot is different, but there are some things that have changed since the last fight camp, and I know that Superbon really wants me to win because he’s been training me hard. So, yeah, I’m ready. I can fight tomorrow.”
Now, as ONE Fight Night 32 approaches, we’re on the brink of seeing something more complete from Jojo.

Watch Johan Ghazali live at ONE Fight Night 32, available to fight fans in Canada and North America with an active Prime Video subscription.

