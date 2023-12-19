ONE Championship has prided itself in being the world’s largest martial arts promotion and the company is set to prove that once again with ONE 165. The event will take place in Tokyo, Japan, at the Ariake Arena, which was utilized for the 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

The promotion has visited the “Land of the Rising Sun” several times, including in 2019 with ONE: A New Era and ONE: Century held at the world-famous Ryogoku Kokugikan - more commonly known as the Ryogoku Sumo Hall.

ONE Championship is bringing in the big guns in its highly anticipated return to Japan, with the show’s headliner being Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon taking on Japanese monster Takeru Segawa, whose promotional debut has long been expected by fans.

Elsewhere, Japanese combat sports legend Shinya Aoki will be taking on Sage Northcutt. To further round out the card, the promotion recently revealed that they have added a must-watch strawweight MMA bout.

The No. 2-ranked Bokang Masunyane will be facing rising strawweight and homegrown star Keito Yamakita in a pivotal MMA tiff.

Masunyane is a known commodity among ONE Championship fans after facing Jarred Brooks prior to him becoming the ONE strawweight MMA world champion, while also defeating the likes of Hiroba Minowa, Rene Catalan, and Ryuto Sawada.

As for Yamakita, he had an explosive promotional debut win against Alex Silva at ONE Fight Night 8 after a successful stint at Road to ONE: Young Guns in Japan.

What other matches have been added to ONE 165?

Joining Masunyane versus Yamakita on the card is a featherweight MMA bout between Garry Tonon and Martin Nguyen.

Danny Kingad will also be taking on Yuya Wakamatsu in a flyweight MMA contest. A potential world title eliminator in the strawweight MMA division between No.3 Hiroba Minowa and No. 4 Gustavo Balart is also scheduled.

To round it all out, the ONE women’s atomweight MMA division will feature a big-time matchup between Japanese sensations Itsuki Hirata and Ayaka Miura.